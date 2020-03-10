World Women Day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi:A seminar to celebrate International Women Day 2020 under the theme ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights’ was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday.

The seminar was organised by the PMAS-AAUR Directorate of Women Development Studies Center (WDSC) in collaboration with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICMOD) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nation to highlight the role of women in society and to raise voice for ensuring their due rights in society.

Farida Rashid, president Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry was the chief guest while Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi , Country Director FAO, representative, ICMOD including Kanwal Waqar, Haris Ayub, Muhammad Ismail, Dr. Nomeena Anis from FAO, Ayesha Khan, Fiza Qureshi, Muhammad Sajid from Hashoo Foundation, SYED Parras and Ms. Hina Technology Times also address the participants of the seminar. Ms. Farida Rashid highlighted the rights of women and their work for the country & society. She advised female students to strengthen their capabilities and capacity to compete with the challenges to equally play role for the development of the country. She praised the PMAS-AAUR for organizing an event on World Women Day at the campus.