Aisam raises voice for unsung hero Aqeel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan international Aisamul Haq raised his voice for the unsung hero of Pakistan tennis-Aqeel Khan, saying his two decades of services for national tennis were not being recognized at any level be it Pakistan Super League (PSL) or at any other forum meant for paying tributes to sporting legends.

Talking to media, just after Pakistan achieved one of the memorable Davis Cup wins against powerful Slovenia team, Aisam said he was surprised that Aqeel was not getting the true recognition of his services. “I am not against anyone who gets the recognition but no one possibly not in any sports deserves more recognition or applause than Aqeel Khan whose services have ensured his country stays at the forefront of Davis Cup playing countries around the world. If today we have defeated powerful Slovenia-one of the leading tennis playing nations in Europe that is because of Aqeel. He had been superb all these two decades where he ensured Pakistan supremacy in the game. I have seen and played the game travelling around the world but never have seen any tennis player rendering such services for his country as Aqeel had been doing.”

Aqeel Khan has completed 54 Davis Cup matches for his country which are second most behind Leander Paes of India. “His services possibly are of more value for his country as he alone ensured Pakistan dominance in Asia in Davis Cup. Though he always finds me at his side, it is Aqeel who should be give the due value and recognition he deserves.”

Aisam said the win against Slovenia must have shocked the world. “No one in Europe could even have thought that Slovenia could go on to lose against Pakistan. Slovenia is coming out of powerful display against Turkey and Egypt. The team defeated both countries fair and square. But here we have beaten them all ends up.” Aisam called on the government to give Aqeel his due. “For the last two decades he has been serving Pakistan tennis in real terms but these policymakers still cherish and follow fun games.” Aqeel who also spoke on the occasion, expressed reservation against electronic media role in promoting tennis. “I am surprised that this electronic media has no value for serious sports like tennis which earn laurels for the country internationally. Tennis is played and followed by over two hundred countries still services in the game are being recognized and are not given the value it deserves.”

Miha Mlakar, Slovenian non playing captain was shocked and surprised at the results, saying he never had thought of such a one-sided result of the tie. “Look we were hoping a close tie and ultimate win by Slovenia considering our players rankings. But what happened I cannot believe.”

He said the main reason of this defeat was exceptional performance by Pakistani players on deciding stages of the matches. “Look the two players played brilliant tennis where they were required to. On other hand our players were left wanting when they were supposed to go for the kill. The other being Pakistani players understanding of playing on the grass court. They know well how to win points on grass,” he said.