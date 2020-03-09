Food festival from March 20

Islamabad : Amnesty International Pakistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration have joined hands to organize three-day Islamabad Family and Festival from March 20 to 22 at F/9 Park.

The three day event will feature biggest National singer and stars including Sahar Ali Bhaga. Arif lohar, Sara Raza Khan, Malko and Sahir Gul to entertain the audience during festival.

The festival is being aim to attract large number of families and food lovers who are long-awaited to enjoy this festival.

The three-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park.