CITY PULSE: Love Songs

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Songs’ until March 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

1X1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an annual showcase of works by 52 contemporary artists from across Pakistan titled ‘1X1’ until March 16. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Romantic Oriental Beauties

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Hajra Mansur’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Romantic Oriental Beauties’ from March 10 to March 15. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Epic Mughals

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Epic Mughals’ from March 12 to March 17. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Cubo Rayonism

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Mansoor Rahi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cubo Rayonism’ until March 10. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Life of Strays

T2F is hosting Rahat Niazi and Ali Khurshid’s art exhibition titled ‘Life of Strays’ until March 19 at its Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Performing Arts Festival

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting International Performing Arts Festival 2020 until March 22 at its Zia Mohyeddin Theatre and Basement Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

CM calls for ensuring women rights

By our correspondent

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said no society can develop without ensuring rights to the women.

He said the women played a praiseworthy and respectable role in society, being mothers, daughters, sisters and wives.

The CM also recalled some notable women in the history of Pakistan, including Benazir Bhutto, the first prime minister of the Muslim world who gave her life for democracy in the country.

He also remembered Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan’s vital role in the struggle of Pakistan and bravery of social activist Asma Jahangir. According to the CM, International Women’s Day required everyone to make a pledge that they would work for ensuring equal rights to the women.

Holi greetings

The CM on Sunday sent good wishes to the Hindu community on the eve of Holi.

He said Holi was an occasion of colours and happiness. He said all religious communities were allowed to celebrate their festivals with great enthusiasm. He said the government would do its best to facilitate everybody celebrating Holi.