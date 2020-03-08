Islam has given dignity, respect to women: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has given respect to women with beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister.

Islam has given dignity and respect to women. West cannot imagine the rights given to women in Islam, said Usman Buzdar in his message on the eve of International Women's Day.

The CM said that empowering women in the country was the mission of PTI government. He added historic steps were taken for the elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding the rights of women and giving them socio-economic empowerment. Daycare centres have been set up for facilitating the working women in public and private institutes in Punjab, he stated. Punjab women helpline 0143 has been set up for providing guidance to the women, whereas, digital online magazine has been launched for creating awareness among the women. Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life. That is why women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all sphere of life.

Usman Buzdar said provision of resources for empowering the women was a beneficial investment for setting up of enlightened society. He said that role of women in practical life for socio-economic development of the country could not be neglected.

He said no society could move forward without proper participation of women in practical life. Pakistani women are hard-working and capable and earned the name in different sectors. Even rural women work side by side with men. Usman Buzdar said that government would make the women of backward areas economically and socially strong. Women will get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan.

He said, “Today we reiterate that all out efforts will be made to protect the rights of the women.”