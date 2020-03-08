‘Govt to ensure justice in Model Town incident’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to taking all perpetrators of the Model Town tragic incident to justice. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take every measure against those responsible for the tragic happening to address the disappointment of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, she said while talking to a private news channel. She said the matter involved killing of 18 innocent people and the government would take all possible decisions on the matter as per law. She said that to ensure meritocracy, the government is appointing competent people to different departments. Replying to a question, she said the forum of the cabinet is open to all members who always give their suggestions on important issues. Meanwhile, addressing the media, Firdous said the government wants to strengthen the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). She claimed that her party’s government is the only government whose ministers are summoned by the NAB. The NAB issues summons only after receiving a complaint against an individual. Expressing her concerns about the murder of Aziz Memon, she urged the journalist community to ask Bilawal about the pace of investigation and provision of justice to the victim’s family. She criticized a report which declared that the journalist died of natural causes and said that PM Imran has sought a report from the IGP Sindh. Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s health, she said the disease of the PML-N supremo is not diagnosed because his pain is the pain of power.