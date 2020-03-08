KP rain-related death toll rises to 17

PESHAWAR: At least 17 people were killed and 37 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current spell of torrential rains, a spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

Similarly, 47 houses were partially damaged, while two were said to be completely destroyed. The PDMA officials, at the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, distributed tents and mats as well as other relief goods among victims in the Charsadda and Mardan districts.