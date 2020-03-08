Why women in sports matter

As a Pakistani female sportswoman born in the 90s and as a female European diplomat and a woman that likes sports born several decades before that, we both share the belief that sports can empower women and men. Sports has the power to inspire and unite people beyond class and gender. Sports gives us hope where it did not exist before and it creates leaders who can change the world.

There is ample evidence that sports can be a significant driver for gender equality in any given society. Sports can reduce domestic violence by teaching women and men values like teamwork, resilience and perseverance. The reality, however, is that gender inequalities in the sports field are not any different from the gender inequalities we see in the home and workplace around the world, both in European countries and in Pakistan.

On a global average, women in workplaces earn 77 percent of men’s salaries, for work of equal value. Gender based violence, a lack of targeted investment and negative stereotypes perpetuated by both men and women in society remains to be a reality everywhere. In the sports arena, there is huge inequality in prize money, sponsorship, facilities and equipment allocated to women athletes. Sports federations are not actively reversing this trend. This is a missed opportunity from an income-generating perspective.

Pakistan has produced a number of world-class athletes over the decades, who have gone on to take the country to the pinnacle of sports such as hockey, squash and cricket. However, what has been missing from that long list of illustrious names are women. It is only recently that a new generation of female athletes have started to become recognized in mainstream sports. It has not been easy for these women though, they have had to break barriers, defy stereotypes and make huge sacrifices to be where they are.

Evidence suggests that countries where women are equal to men have stronger growth and are more productive and prosperous. Women with equal pay are also more likely to invest in their family (such as education and health) and community, ensuring a stronger economy and more inclusive and equitable growth.

In Pakistan, this needs to change. In 2019 Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum’s ‘gender gap’ report – ahead of only Iraq and Yemen. Some of the underlying factors include the lack of economic opportunities, the difficulty of access to education and health, and under-representation in politics and decision-making. In Pakistan’s case, it means the country is missing out on the talent and productivity of half its population.

This is where the role of sport federations is crucial – both domestically and globally. These institutions need to be more inclusive and have greater female representation. At the same time, the media should play a more active role in featuring female athletes. We cannot hide behind excuses that female athletes attract less attention in media and thus get less revenue. If women do not get the facilities to properly train in, if federations do not create the safe space for women to thrive in and if female athletes do not get the support structure that enables them to focus on their sports, they will not be able to compete at the highest level. If they are not promoted and showcased properly, public attention will not pick up.

What is holding women back? Regardless of generation, we believe that the barrier for women are the stereotypes and social norms which hold them back. Growing up in Cyprus, I remember how my cousins with whom I am very close considered that scuba diving was not for girls and they tried everything to exclude me from going scuba diving with them and their friends. In the beginning, I would try to follow them there and then rather than giving up I persisted and learned to go on my own. This sport has given me endless hours of pleasure and I still go scuba diving whereas they have long stopped. We still joke about this.

As a female footballer in Pakistan, I can say there is a definite prejudice and resistance against women being involved in the sport. It is not enough to have a desire to play; you have to battle those telling you to watch what you’re wearing, and even your family. I had to fight through it all to get where I am. Now I am trying to make things better for young girls at the grassroots who dream of becoming footballers, to make their journey a little easier.

Successful sportswomen are not only showing their skills on the playing field, but also have an influence beyond it. Their status as sports stars allows them to weigh in and start important conversations around gender equality and women’s rights – which could potentially be a catalyst for bigger changes. We also need more male athletes to step up with us, and model a culture that reflects equality, respect for diversity and non-violence, within and beyond sport. We understand that this is not easy. It requires taking risks and exposing privileges. But successful athletes have a social role, reach and responsibility which they cannot deny.

We are convinced that sports can be a major driver of gender equality, for boosting women’s self-esteem and resilience. Athletes are role models for youth across the world, regardless of their gender. Investing in women, and women’s sport overall, from community to professional levels, can improve girls’ athletic opportunities, build the status of women’s sport and will no doubt reap wider benefits to society whether in Pakistan or in Europe.

This is why women in leadership roles in sports matter, and this is why the EU is working with the incredible Hajra Khan to coach aspiring women football coaches. Our aim is not only to give women the opportunity to play; we want empower them to coach, lead both women and men and to support other women and girls to play.

Androulla Kaminara is the EU ambassador.

Hajra Khan is the captain of the Pakistan Women's Football Team.