Yousuf Khushk to head PAL

Islamabad : Prominent critic, linguistic and Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk has assumed charge as Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) for a period of three years.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk did his Ph.D in 2007 from Heidelberg University, Germany. Before joining PAL, he was serving as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

Literary circles have sent best wishes to Dr. Khushk over his appointment and have assured to extend all possible cooperation in the achievement of PAL’s objectives including the promotion of literature and welfare of writers.