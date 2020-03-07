UC secy, cop booked for torturing hospital in-charge, LHV

PHOOLNAGAR: A union council secretary and a police constable allegedly tortured the Sheikham village hospital in charge and a LHV on Friday. Reportedly, UC Sheikham secretary Muhammed Arshad, who was allegedly under the influence, and police constable Sarfraz, entered the Sheikham Hospital and allegedly tortured the hospital in charge Syeda Shehar Banu and LHV Nazia. In the meantime, the hospital guards and villagers rushed to the spot. On seeing them the accused fled. Serai Mughal police have registered a case against the accused.