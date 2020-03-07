MWMC gives deadline to schools for installing waste drums

MULTAN: Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has given a deadline to private schools by March 20 for installation of waste drums outside their gates as a step towards neat and clean city.

MWMC Managing Director Nasir Shahzad Dogar held a meeting with private school owners on special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

He said the deadline was issued to all private schools for installation of waste drums otherwise the school management would be fined starting from Rs 10,000.

He said they were taking all possible steps to ensure swift cleanliness arrangements in the city and it was a step towards it. He said MWMC task force was already operational and serving notices to people over throwing waste, debris in streets and roads and fines were also being imposed over not lifting waste despite notices. He said the task force was also raiding against cattle pens overthrowing cattle dung and notices were also being issued the owners for shifting their cattle pens outside the city.

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Punjab drive: Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated 'Plant for Punjab'' drive by planting a tree here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said trees were being planted across the division under the drive.

He said prepared trees were also being planted in collaboration with civil society and NGOs. He said all public department should play their role in tree plantation drive.

He said people from all walks of life should perform their responsibility to provide clean environment to new generation. Shanul Haq said tree plantation was also being made on large scale at various roads and entrance ways of the city. He said there was dire need to make strategy for proper nurturing of the trees.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan said tree are oxygen factories and urged citizens to plant trees.

Divisional officer forest Tariq Mahmood said that ‘Plant for Punjab’ drive was initiated under the directions of Punjab government. He said 15,000 trees have been planted near banks of canals, 30,000 at Meeranpur jungle Lodhran and over 28,000 at Peerowal Jungle Khanewal so far. The free trees were also distributed among citizens and kids on the eve of the ‘Plant for Punjab’ day at the commissioner office.