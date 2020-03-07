Youth murdered

PAKPATTAN: A youth was killed while his father sustained injuries in an attack by 13 accused at Chak Kalyana on Thursday night. Reportedly, 13 accused, including Ali Akbar, allegedly attacked Muhammad Ali and his father Muhammad Yousaf over some issue with daggers. As a result, Muhammad Ali was killed while his father sustained injuries. Police have registered a case.

RAIN: The city and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Friday. The rain turned weather pleasant. However, the rainwater entered into the houses o low-lying areas created problems for the residents.