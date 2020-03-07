Officials asked to ensure disposal of rainwater in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: FDA Director General, Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on Friday visited various localities to check the situation after heavy rain in the city.

Khawaja went to Canal Road, Service Road near Kashmir Bridge Underpass, Jaranwala Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, D-Type Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Dijkot Road, Iqbal Stadium Civil lines, Islam Nagar, Jail Road, Jinnah Colony, Narrwala Road, Ghulam Muhammadabad, Jhang Road and other areas of the city. He took strict notice of accumulation of rainwater on different roads and asked the Wasa officers to remain in field for the supervision of Wasa staff performance.

He directed for immediate disposal of rainwater from the low-lying areas and said that relevant machinery must be mobilised in this regard. He emphasised upon devising comprehensive mechanism by the Wasa in case of rain forecast.