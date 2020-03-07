20 suspected coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in KP

PESHAWAR: Twenty suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to Director General Health Services Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, there was no confirmed coronavirus case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said of the six confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan three had been reported from Sindh, two from the capital city of Islamabad and one from Gilgit.

In KP, he said that of the 20 suspected coronavirus patients, seven were admitted in Peshawar, three each in Swabi and Swat, two each in Abbottabad and Kurram and one each in Bajaur and Lower Dir.

There are 95,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spreading over 85 countries, with 3,282 deaths globally till March 5, 2020. Also, some of the countries including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Hungary, Slovenia and occupied Palestinian territory have reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Dr Tahir Nadeem said that as a high vigilance measure, 31 persons, who travelled to Iran recently, have been contacted for presence of any signs and symptoms and all were found healthy. He said they had established better coordination with PDMA for identification and establishment of quarantine facilities.