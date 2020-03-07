PTC wins 5 GDIB awards

Islamabad : Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) was awarded five Global Diversity and Inclusion Awards in the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB).

GDIB awards are conducted by Diversity Hub Pakistan on an annual basis and their core objective is to recognize organizations who fulfill GDIB’s rigorous standards and benchmarks in Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

In 2019, PTC received one progressive award in learning and development category, however this year, PTC won 5 awards, 2 in Best Practices and 3 for Progressive Awards in Diversity and Inclusion Vision, Strategy and Business case; Leadership and Accountability; Recruitment, Retention Development & Advancement; D&I Learning & Education; D&I Communication.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of Human Resource (PTC), Waqas Ahmed Khan said; “Strength from Diversity is one of the key guiding principles for British American Tobacco group. Our guiding principles imply what we stand for and form the core of our culture. We at PTC believe that people are at their best when they are challenged through diverse ideas and thinking and engaged through inclusion. Our diverse talent pool is our biggest competitive advantage and we will continue investing behind D&I, creating a culture which supports growth of diversity.”