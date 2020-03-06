Environment week at City School

Islamabad : Joining global campaign on climate change, The City School girls sections held an activity filled environment week featuring tree plantation, poster making, recycle of household items and a small fashion show on recycled cloths.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was the chief guest on concluding ceremony. She also inaugurated rain water collection water tank, a major step by The City School Principal Afia Shah, to manage the water crisis in short drought periods. The tank collects the rainwater which is used for watering plants and large school grounds.

The State Minister mingled up with students, planted a tree and visited the stalls displaying colorful and thought provoking posters and models made from the recycled material by the students to highlight climate change issues. She was accompanied by Principal Afia Shah and Head Mistress Girls Section Atiya Mahroof, the overall organizer of the weeklong activity. The State Minister also declared The City School student Hania Imran as Greta Thunberg of Pakistan for her activities to conserve the environment.

In her speech, Zartaj Gul said that she always accept invitations from schools as she thinks that youth is the future of Pakistan. She said that Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries for climate change. “If not acted wisely the environmental effects can be dangerous for future generations. I am so glad to see that our youth is realizing the challenge and taking lead in highlighting and tackling environmental issues.”

The Minister said that she is thrilled to see the step-up change in school’s learning and teaching ethos on climate change and diverse range of activities which created a healthy knowledgeable environment for students. She emphasized that such programs are a small solution which help in providing real life solutions for major water and land crisis.

In her speech, student environmental activist Hania Imran urged everyone to work together for the cause of saving planet earth from the negative impacts of climate change. “The clock is ticking and the time is running out. We all have to work together to take care of our environment like it takes care of us.”

Regional Director of The City School North Region said that all students are environment ambassadors. He appreciated the efforts of dedicated teachers and citizens of The City School who promoted the cause with zest and zeal especially.