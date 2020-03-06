Subh-e-Nau Ladies Tennis from 11th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament will be played from March 11 to 15 at Syed Dilawar Abbas (PTF) Tennis Complex.
The event is being held in connection with World Women Day and is dedicated to all those women who have brought laurels for country. Chairperson Subh-e-Nau (SN) Shahida Kausar Farooq said SN had successfully hosted many exclusive women tennis events in the country. “We are hopeful that this will be another successful tournament. The tournament will encourage new female talent to come forward and take part in competitive tennis.” Players are to take part in six different categories which include ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls juniors u-18, girls u-14, girls u-12 and girls u-10.
ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament will be played from March 11 to 15 at Syed Dilawar Abbas (PTF) Tennis Complex.
The event is being held in connection with World Women Day and is dedicated to all those women who have brought laurels for country. Chairperson Subh-e-Nau (SN) Shahida Kausar Farooq said SN had successfully hosted many exclusive women tennis events in the country. “We are hopeful that this will be another successful tournament. The tournament will encourage new female talent to come forward and take part in competitive tennis.” Players are to take part in six different categories which include ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls juniors u-18, girls u-14, girls u-12 and girls u-10.