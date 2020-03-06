Over 100 companies set up stalls at UET job fair

LAHORE :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised its annual job fair at the university campus Thursday in which representatives of over 100 national and multi-national companies set up stalls.

UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the event and while talking to the participants said that Engineering University was an institution where students were being provided with opportunities for entrepreneurship as well as advanced technical training. “It will ultimately help our youth to start small businesses on a large scale so that they could earn for themselves and their families,” he added.

The VC said the UET was producing engineers who would play an important role in promoting industrialisation in the country. “UET is producing quality of skilled professionals. In this regard, industry should come forward to hunt the new talent for the growth of their business,” he added.

Coordinator Career Fair Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser said the purpose of the event was to provide employment opportunities to final year students by inviting the industries and academia on a single platform. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar appreciated the efforts of Dr Asif Ali Qaiser and his team for organising the mega event successfully.

buses: Punjab University has added two buses to its fleet in order to provide ample transportation facilities to the university’s students.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the addition of two newly-purchased buses on Thursday. Member Syndicate Javed Sami, Resident Officer 1 Col (r) Umar Khalid, Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq, Senior Transport Officer Hafiz Muzammil Rehman and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Saleem Mazhar said PU had the largest fleet of buses and was providing good transportation facilities to its students. He appreciated the efforts of officials of transport wing for efficient maintenance of buses. Hafiz Muzammil Rehman said PU was also digitalising its transport system. He said a transport application would also be prepared for the students and students and their parents would be able to locate relevant buses.

MoU: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab University (PU) and Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

According to a press release, under the MoU the two institutions agreed to facilitate cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.