Misogyny alert

Aurat March has been one of the controversial events in the country since last year. Women come out of their houses, holding banners of different slogans and march together. In this regard, a private news channel invited Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the famous drama writer and Marvi Sirmed, analyst and activist, on their show where Khalilur Rehman used abusive language against Marvi Sirmed.

Where are those people who protest against the Aurat March calling it against the culture of Pakistan? Is swearing at a woman on national television part of our culture? What really appalled and disgusted me to the core is seeing a particular faction of society sharing pictures of Marvi Sirmed with hateful captions while hailing Qamar as a conquering hero.

Sumaiya Khalid

Karachi