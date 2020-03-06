German church ups payouts, abuse victims say not enough

MAINZ, Germany: German bishops announced higher compensation for victims of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church on Thursday, but victims say the proposals fall far short of expectations.

Each victim could be awarded up to 50,000 euros and even more in the most serious cases, bishop Stephan Ackermann said at the close of a four-day episcopal gathering in the western city of Mainz.

The Church currently pays victims an average sum of 5,000 euros, as well as covering their therapy fees. Campaigners have long complained that this is not enough.

The Eckiger Tisch victims’ group has demanded a one-off sum of around 300,000 euros ($330,000) per person. But several high-ranking Church officials have rejected the proposals as too costly. "At least we have clarity now," Matthias Katsch from Eckiger Tisch said on Tuesday, accusing the Church of limiting itself to the "minimum of what is legally enforceable".