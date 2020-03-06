17 foreign players in CAS Squash in April

KARACHI: As many as 17 foreign players have entered to play the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for men and women that is scheduled in Islamabad from April 3-7.

According to the entry list of the event, world number 18 Mostafa Asal [U19] from Egypt is the top seed and Egypt’s world number 37 Youssef Soliman is the second seed.

Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen (ranked 43) is third seed and Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam (ranked 48) is fourth seed. Egypt’s Karim El Hammamy (ranked 62) and Mazen Gamal (ranked 66) are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively.

Rui Soares from Portugal (ranked 71) and Asim Khan from Pakistan (ranked 72) are seventh and eighth seeds, respectively. The next seeded players are Tomotaka Endo from Japan, Syafiq Kamal from Malaysia, Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong, Moustafa El Sirty [U19] from Egypt, Henry Leung from Hong Kong, Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia, Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan, and Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong.

The unseeded players are Aqeel Rehman from Austria, Amaad Fareed of Pakistan, Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong, Farhan Zaman of Pakistan, Yannik Omlor from Germany, and Omar ElKattan from Egypt. The organisers have given wildcards to Nasir Iqbal and Hamza Sharif.