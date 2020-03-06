Court regularises USC employees

MANSEHRA: Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s Abbottabad circuit bench has regularised the daily wage employees of Utility Store Corporation (USC), mostly from upper parts of Hazara.

“We are pleased on this verdict as most of us have been working in Utility Stores Corporation as daily wage employees for the last more than a decade but we were deprived of all incentives as given to regular employees,” Mohammad Dilawar Durrani, a daily wage employee, told reporters in Balakot on Thursday. A group of daily wage employees moved the Abbottabad circuit bench in 2015, pleading the court to regularise them on their respective positions. A two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Ahmad Ali pronounced the verdict after hearing counsels of both sides.