SHC rejects Khursheed Shah’s bail

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected the Accountability Court Sukkur’s decision of granting bail to PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the case of assets beyond known sources of income on Wednesday. Mukesh Kumar, defence counsel of Khursheed Shah, asked the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Sukkur, to endorse the bail granted by the Accountability Court, Sukkur, and reject NAB’s prosecutor’s plea for dismissing the decision of bail. The NAB prosecutor told the court that the AC had granted bail to Khursheed Shah against a surety bond of Rs.5 million which was not justified against the alleged corruption of Rs1.23 billion. He pleaded the SHC to reject the bail granted to MNA Khursheed Shah and his other accomplices. The SHC circuit bench remarked that the Accountability Court did not have the mandate to grant bail and declared its decision null and void.