10-bed burn unit to be set up in Faisalabad Social Security Hospital

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Wednesday said a 10-bed burn centre is being established with an estimated cost of Rs 40 million in Social Security Hospital Medina Town.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), the minister said 10-bed emergency cardiac care unit will also become operational within next 3 months. He said funds have been allocated to upgrade all social security hospitals across the province while Rs 966 million has been allocated for the purchase of new medical equipment. “These measures will bring a qualitative improvement in the social security hospitals in addition to facilitating the secured industrial workers,” he said.