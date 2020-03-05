Cricket Centre victorious

LAHORE: Cricket Centre won home and away league match of 1st Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament against Apollo Club by 32 runs at Cricket Centre ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Cricket Centre 215/7 in 40 overs(Haseebur Rehman 80, Ikhlaq Butt 69, Tariq Nawaz 26, M Saleem 3/24. Apollo Club 183 all out in 39 overs (M Saleem 46, M Rameez 37, Ayaz Tasawer 31, M Waqas 5/22, Qaiser Ashraf 2/53).