Airing abuse

In the midst of petitions in courts regarding the Aurat March – to be held this International Women’s Day on March 8 – we were reminded yet again of the deep-seated misogyny and disturbing invective that women face if they dare to speak out. On Tuesday, writer Khalilur Rahman Qamar, who seems to have become the icon for right-wing hatred directed against women, and is used repeatedly by television channels to portray this, appeared on a private channel’s news show and verbally abused activist Marvi Sirmed in the vilest language possible, while also body-shaming her. We have always stood for everyone’s right to their opinion. However, that does not give anyone any right to appear on TV and use such filthy abusive language against a fellow participant or reduce a debate of immense significance to this level.

We have talked many times of the intense hypocrisy of a society that does not speak out when a little girl is raped, a woman killed for so-called ‘honour’ or a young girl’s face burnt with acid – but which has a huge issue every time women try to assert their rights. Khalilur Rehman Qamar has unfortunately been on our TV channels for the past few months, constantly coming up with the most problematic opinion regarding women. And yet there he was – invited yet again by yet another TV news channel to openly air his misogyny. In this, the media is also complicit: why are such people brought back on air time and again – in this ratings-driven industry – just for two minutes of sensational programming? On Tuesday, the host of the programme (a woman herself) did not even once try and stop Qamar from spewing venom against Marvi Sirmed. How are we to expect any kind of responsible discourse when the media resorts to such tactics?

That a woman’s right to have control over herself, her body and her soul can lead to such violent thoughts and reactions from those who fancy themselves their saviours should be cause for immense concern. What sort of society are we trying to create? Where a Khalilur Rehman Qamar can hold forth on everything from literature to psychology to women’s rights while abusing anyone who dares to disagree? Or a society where a Marvi can march on the street for her rights without being in fear of being verbally abused on TV or threatened by the religious right wing?