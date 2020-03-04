2020 to be year of providing jobs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said 2019 was the year of stabilization, while 2020 would be the year of providing jobs and increase in growth rate. He was addressing a ceremony for distribution of interest-free loan cheques among the applicants wanting their new houses under the Prime Minister’s Low Cost Housing Scheme. Under the scheme, Rs5 billion interest-free loans would be disbursed through M/s Akhuwat Microfinance among the desired low-income applicants having their own two to five marla plots. The loan would be utilized to construct new houses, additional rooms, kitchen and bath room including renovation and upgradation with loan amount up to Rs1 million. The prime minister said it was government’s mission to construct homes for low-income incomes besides allocating a hefty amount to health, education, justice and housing sectors.