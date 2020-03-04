Govt writes to UK to bring Nawaz back

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wrote to British authorities to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan so he could serve his remaining jail term, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said, according to Geo News.

Briefing reporters following a meeting of the federal cabinet held earlier on Tuesday, Awan said the letter to bring the PML-N supremo back home has been sent.

Awan added that “based on Shahbaz Sharif’s reaction”, it seemed that the letter written by the foreign ministry had arrived in the UK. She said sending the letter to the UK authorities was necessary to fulfil legal requirements.

The letter, written by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, states that Sharif travelled abroad after being granted bail on medical grounds. It also said while Sharif went abroad for treatment, he did not send any medical reports regarding his treatment. Nawaz Sharif is convicted and he is no more on bail, therefore, he should be deported to Pakistan, the letter states.

On Sunday, the prime minister’s aide revealed the federal government’s intent to approach UK authorities seeking Sharif’s deportation. The former premier got bail on medical grounds in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court in October last year. The former premier submitted two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each for his release in the case.

In November last year, Sharif arrived in London along with his brother Shahbaz Sharif three weeks after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad.

Sharif and members of his family had also consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders.