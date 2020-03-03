Lyon win in France to boost Euro hopes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Lyon built on their midweek Champions League win over Juventus as Moussa Dembele’s brace gave them a 2-0 win over bitter derby rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday, lifting them up to fifth in France’s top flight.
Former Celtic striker Dembele was left unmarked to convert a Martin Terrier free-kick delivery with his shoulder to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark.
He then netted a last-gasp penalty for his 16th league goal of the campaign, sealing a win which increased the pressure on Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel.
It was a third consecutive victory in 10 days for Lyon, who have been enduring a disappointing season in Ligue 1 and are still seven points away from Rennes in third place, the last Champions League qualifying berth in France.
Rudi Garcia’s side had outfought Juventus to claim a 1-0 win against all expectation in midweek in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
They are due to head to Italy later this month for the return leg, where they will hope to advance from a knockout tie in that competition for the first time in a decade.
Meanwhile, they now go into a French Cup semi-final at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday further boosted by this result, after claiming a deserved victory against their struggling opponents.
“It is good what we are doing at the moment. We are playing good football, we are solid too, and that is three games now without conceding a goal,” Garcia told Canal Plus.
“We are playing games every three days but the fatigue goes away quicker when you’re winning. Beating Juve gave the players a big confidence boost, for sure.”
Lyon had two further goals disallowed in the second half at the Groupama Stadium, with Lucas Tousart — who scored against Juventus — having one effort ruled out in the 64th minute for handball.
