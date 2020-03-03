436 police officials punished in last five months on different charges

Islamabad:On account of poor performance, public complaints and bribe charges, at least 436 police officials of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were punished during last five months.

SSP Operations Islamabad punished 120 officials of Islamabad Police on account of poor performance, public complaints and bribe charges including 40 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors, 28 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), three head-constable and 18 constables.

SP Investigation collectively punished nine police officials including five ASIs, One Head-constable and one constable. SP Industrial punished five inspectors, three SI, 27 ASIs and 10 constables.

SP Rural punished collectively 101 police officials including 43 SI, 53 ASIs, three head-constable and two constable. SP Investigation punished collectively nine police officials including five ASI, one head-constable and four constables. SP Sadar punished collectively 52 police officials including seven inspectors, 34 ASIs, seven head constables and two constables.