‘PHF observing situation created by coronavirus’

The PHF is observing the situation created by the spread of coronavirus and will decide about the training camp for Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament accordingly, sources told ‘The News’.

The PHF plans to start the camp from March 5 and continue it for three weeks in Lahore but could decide otherwise in case the virus spreads in Pakistan. So far there have been less than five cases in the country.

The government has restricted movement to and from China, Afghanistan and Iran. The tournament is scheduled to be held from April 11-18.