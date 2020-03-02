Public charge

Last week, the Trump administration launched a pernicious attack on our democracy as it begins implementing the so-called “public charge” regulation.

This regulation is a racially-motivated wealth test that will block low- and moderate-income immigrants from obtaining visas and green cards by declaring that immigrants who are likely to use essential public services, like nutrition assistance and health care, at any time in the future, are ineligible.

In short, it is a radical attack on the face of our democracy, which will disproportionately impact communities of color. By fundamentally transforming our legal immigration system to further privilege the wealthy and white, the Trump administration is seeking to prevent people of color from becoming permanent residents – and eventually citizens and voters.

While hundreds of thousands of people across the US have protested the public charge regulation, and immigrants, state and local governments, and other stakeholders have sued the Trump administration to block it, the US Supreme Court has allowed the regulation to go into effect this week while lower courts review its legality.

But, as the legal battle continues, we must all fight this cruel regulation and the Trump administration’s broader anti-immigrant agenda and see it for what it truly is: a power struggle between those of us who believe we can become an inclusive and equitable society and those who are threatened by our diversity.

While Trump wages this political power grab, the regulation going into effect this week will devastate countless families, deterring immigrants and citizens from seeking critical services – even though their tax dollars support these very programs. The regulation has already had a chilling effect on immigrant communities.

With the rampant fear and uncertainty surrounding this policy, many families who are not subject to the regulation have been foregoing access to programs for which they are eligible.

Indeed, one in five adults in low-income immigrant families report that they or a family member chose not to seek vital public benefits, and the percentage of children without adequate health insurance increased in 2018 for the first time in a decade. These trends are deeply disturbing. Public benefits programs exist to help all families through hard times, and they are critical for building healthy families and communities.

As an immigrant, I understand firsthand how damaging this regulation will be for working families and our entire country. Each time I hear of another family that is foregoing crucial support for fear of losing the opportunity of remaining with their loved ones, I am reminded of my own family’s experience.

I moved to the United States at the age of three, and my parents labored tirelessly to give my nine siblings and I the opportunity to thrive in this new country. They worked for decades in factory jobs, and turned to public support programs to help our family make ends meet during difficult times. With the help of these vital resources, my siblings and I have had the opportunity to pursue meaningful careers and give back to our communities and country.

Excerpted from: 'Trump's New "Public Charge" Is a Radical and Grotesque Attack on ImmigrantCommunities and US Democracy'.

Commondreams.org