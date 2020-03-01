Islamabad and Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik

Rare are the people in Islamabad that talk about literature, politics, philosophy and democracy. Prof Fateh Muhammad retains a prominent place among these people.

Some drama writers and I visited Shah Allah Ditta caves and upon our return we dropped by his house in E-11 sector.

His old age and illnesses like sugar and allergy notwithstanding, he consumes all his energies in reading and writing.

“Reading and writing are the secret of success of the West. I do not call upon youth to follow West in every respect, but they should follow them in reading and writing,” he said.

Prof Malik has been to European capitals and was deputed at world’s leading universities on Iqbal Chair.

Asked if Germany is the leader in European literature or France, he said both countries have a rich history.

He said that he had been to libraries in both the countries. There are some books that are issued only to teachers of relevant subjects, he said. “I was interested in the history of Muslim philosophy. And I found many incredible books on this subject in the libraries of France and Germany,” he recalled.

He said coffee, cookies and tea are available in the corners of the libraries so that people can read and sit comfortably.

“The point is we need to have good libraries where people could spend time,” he said.

The basement of the house of Prof Malik is a big library, where people interested in literature find solace.

“I have a composer. I dictate him and he writes. This is how I write books nowadays,” he said.

His latest book titled “Islam vs Islam” is in English language.

Prof Malik has command on English, Persian, and Urdu.

On the current political situation, he said one needs to keep an eye on the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Such phases come and go. They are not permanent. Things will surely move towards betterment,” he said.

His son Prof Tahir Malik makes sure that his thoughts and talks reach the masses on social media.

But there is a need to develop a system so that the people are able to take benefit from literary giants like Prof Malik.

For a long time, he preferred avoiding Islamabad and stayed back in his old house near Chandani Chowk in Rawalpindi.

I remember he used to say that locations do not matter. Gradually, he had to shift to Islamabad due to transportation problems.

He had been at authority positions and close to top decision makers but his only asset is the books he reads and writes.

This is the asset for our younger generation who needs to understand the meanings of Iqbal and the way forward.