Sun Mar 01, 2020
March 1, 2020

Hand grenade hurled into house

March 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade attack into a house in Afridi Garhi late Saturday night. An official said unidentified attackers hurled grenade into the house of Hisham in the limits of Gulbahar Police Station. However, no casualty was reported in the attack. Heavy police contingents arrived at the spot soon after the incident and a case was to registered against unidentified attackers.

