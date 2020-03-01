Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme beneficiary women face problems

JHANG: Scores of Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme (EKP) beneficiary women are facing problems at private payments booths selected by the district level officials of the programme.

The EKP authorities had released funds to pay stipend installments to the deserving women till March 2020. Sources said that for this purpose, the EKP district level officials had selected different shopkeepers for the payments of the EKP without observing their sitting and payments distribution capacity. As a result, poor and aged women were seen in long queues outside the EKP private payments booths of the city. The same situation was also witnessed on Yousaf Shah Road, Sargodha Road, Old City, Sattellite Town, Shorkot, Ahmadpur Sial, Athara Hazari and other urban and rural areas of the district. When The News tried to contact with EKP Assistant Director Ahmed Murtaza, he did not attend his mobile phone.