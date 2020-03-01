Solidarity expressed with Kashmiris on HU campus

MANSEHRA: Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, Vice Chancellor Hazara University Prof Dr Syed Manzoor Hussain Shad said on Saturday that people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Kashmiri brethren.

He was addressing a gathering of teachers and students at the Information Technology Department here on Saturday.

He said that despite the lockdown of Kashmir for the last 200 days, the Kashmiri people had not lost courage and spirit against the atrocities of Indian government.

“Our moral and political support will always be with Kashmiris no matter what happens,” he said, adding that the university administration would time and again hold such events in support of Kashmiris at the campus.