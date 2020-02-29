Winter bags distributed under Saudi initiative

Islamabad : Under the 2020 Winter Relief Project in Pakistan, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has distributed 30,000 winter bags to needy people in 21 regions of the four provinces. A total of 30,000 winter bags were distributed benefiting around 150,000 people. Every bag contained winter accessories such as men's and women's blankets, shawls, socks, gloves, and winter hats with the initiative costing a total of $1,500,000.