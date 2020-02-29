close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Winter bags distributed under Saudi initiative

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Islamabad : Under the 2020 Winter Relief Project in Pakistan, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has distributed 30,000 winter bags to needy people in 21 regions of the four provinces. A total of 30,000 winter bags were distributed benefiting around 150,000 people. Every bag contained winter accessories such as men's and women's blankets, shawls, socks, gloves, and winter hats with the initiative costing a total of $1,500,000.

Latest News

More From Islamabad