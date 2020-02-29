Changing Perceptions 3

Changing Perceptions CPIC’s initiative to promote the real beauty and wonder of Pakistan. In this initiative, international and Pakistani Social Media Influencers are taken on an intensive tour of Pakistan, funded by CPIC. The main motive of this initiative is to change the ideas of Pakistan’s tarnished image which was created by the global media’s negative presentation. CPIC’s ‘Changing Perceptions ’ series aims to show what Pakistan is truly like. This series showcases Pakistan’s welcoming people, beautiful scenery and outstanding cuisine.

Pakistan was named #1 travel destination for 2020 by Conde Nast, and the third Changing Perceptions will prove why Pakistan is so deserving of that title.

The series so far:

The CPIC Pak tour 1 had eight social media stars from Canada, UK, Poland, Italy, New Zealand, and Pakistan. These stars were taken on tour across Islamabad, Swat, Chitral, Kalash, Gwadar, and Karachi. Following the tour, a series of blogs were released which gathered over 5 million views.

The success of the first CPIC Pak tour was unparalleled. Following which nine leading social media stars from Canada, USA, UK, Italy, Romania, and Pakistan to visit Islamabad, Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu. During this tour, Pakistan’s Greatest Ever Tourism Video was created and has gathered 5.3 million views, and which was also premiered in the House of Parliament, with over 200 people in attendance.

The third installment of changing perceptions:

After witnessing two great successes of the last two installments, the third installment of the Changing Perceptions series is expected to have another unparalleled success.

We gathered a group of famous travel bloggers and social media influencers to further promote tourism of Pakistan and improve the worldwide perception of Pakistan. A total of eight social media influencers and a videographer from six different nations will be taken to tour of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Swat, Kalam, and Malam Jabba to cover the coutnries finest locations during the trip.

Changing Perceptions 3 will be launched in three parts. The first part will cover the exploration of Islamabad and Peshawar. The second episode will include “Switzerland of Pakistan” with Swat, Kalam and Malam Jabba. The final episode will revolve around the buzzing metropolis of Lahore.

The total team of nine personalities who has great presence over the different platform of social media is as follow:

Erika Santos: Erika Santos is a fashion and beauty influencer having 1.3 million followers on Instagram. You may follow her on Instagram at @ERIKA SANTOS

Haley Dasovich: Haley Dasovich is a travel, tech and lifestyle YouTuber having presence over different social media platforms. She has 971K followers with 224K followers on Instagram, 68K followers on Twitter, 173K followers on Facebook, and 506K followers on YouTube. Follow her on Instagram at @HALEYDASOVICH.

Tom Grond: TravelTomTom is a famous travel blogger having 199K followers on Instagram, 11.9K on twitter, and 9.5K followers on Facebook. He can be followed on Instagram at @TRAVELTOMTOM

Ryan Riel: Ryan Riel is a travel vlogger who is an experienced member of the Changing Perceptions team. He has 50k Instagram followers and 18k Youtube followers. He can be followed on instagram at @theoppositetravellers

Alex Chacon: He is a motorcycle travel influencer. With over half a million followers, he has a great fan following on YouTube with 340K followers. He also has presence over other social media platforms with 6K followers on twitter, 111K followers on Instagram, and 99K followers on Facebook. You may follow him on Instagram at @ALEXCHACON_OFFICIAL

Umar Khan: Umar Khan is a Pakistani Youtube star with 320K followers. He also has followings of 260K on Instagram, 17K on Twitter and 69K on Facebook. Umar Khan can be followed on Instagram at @UKHANO

Zainab Khan: She is a fashion blogger on Instagram with 17.5K followers and can be followed at @ZAINABKHAN

Zubair Taqi: Zubair Taqi is a videographer with 2.5K followers on Instagram. He can be followed on Instagram at @ZUBAIRTAQI

Zeeshan Shah: He is a board member of CPIC having social media presence on different platforms. He has a total of 62.9K followers with 50K on Instagram, 9.4K on twitter, 4K on Facebook, and 5K on YouTube. You can follow Zeeshan on Instagram at @ZEE

AaronHolden: Aaron Holden with a social media presence on Instagram with 2wK followers. Aaron can be followed on Instagram at @TETIKMUSIC.