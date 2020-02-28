No one spied on judges, lawyers: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Farogh Naseem on Saturday said that no one spied on judges and lawyers and the government would not allow anyone to do that.

He said that the judges in higher judiciary should be appointed on merit not on quota.

He said that they are standing with the judiciary. He further said some lawyers are doing politics. Farogh Naseem said that he is part of bar council and has issued his opinion on matters related to Attorney General for Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to expel Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem from the cabinet after former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan said Naseem was aware of his comments against judges. Bar appreciated government’s move to remove AGP from his post. On the other side, Farogh Naseem said that the federal government had nothing to do with the remarks that had been made in court by the former attorney general. Anwar Mansoor Khan was asked to resign after his controversial statement in the Supreme Court, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said.