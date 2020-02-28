PM gets back after Qatar visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday returned home after completing a daylong visit to Qatar.

The visit focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sheirda Al Kaabi received the prime minister at the airport.

Imran met the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan. The visit was part of regular exchange of high level visits between the two countries, a PM Office press release said.

This is the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking the office.

The Qatari Amir had visited Pakistan in June 2019 which resulted in strengthening bilateral collaboration in diverse areas.