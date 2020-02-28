Stray dog kills elderly woman

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A stray dog Thursday attacked and killed a 50-year-old woman. Reportedly, Sadu Mai of Malikpur was heading towards her home when a dog attacked her. She died instantly after the dog attack.

MPA TICKET-HOLDER GETS JAIL: Additional District and Sessions Judge M Nawaz awarded a 2-year jail term to a property dealer, who contested the MPA election on the platform of a religious party, in a fraud case. The accused was also fined to the tune of Rs 20,000. Accused Rashid Yassin had issued Rs 2 million cheque that was bounced.