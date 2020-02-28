PIA offloads over 300 Umra passengers in Lahore

LAHORE: More than 300 passengers going to Saudi Arabia for Umra from the Allama Iqbal International Airport were offloaded by PIA Thursday after Saudi Arabia banned pilgrims and cancelled Umra visas in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus as the disease has become epidemic.

The pilgrims were offloaded from Lahore to Medina flight PK-747 and Lahore to Jeddah flight PK-759, confirmed PIA’s spokesperson Athar Awan.

However, he denied any suspension of flights operation. According to him, the pilgrims after offering Umra are returning via PIA flights. PIA did not suspend operation rather offloaded the intending pilgrims as Saudi Arabia had banned the entry of pilgrims. PIA issued a letter Thursday for suspension of flights until March 15, 2020. A large number of pilgrims are already stranded at different airports of the world due to Saudi Arabia banning pilgrims’ entry to the country.

In this connection, Lahore’s travel agents held a press conference after Saudi Arabia banned pilgrims in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. They demanded Pakistani and Saudi governments to allow intending pilgrims to offer Umra, preventing their (travel agents) business loss.

The travel agents had already paid money to the Saudi government for obtaining Umra visas and also paid advance amounts to hotels/different private vendors for pilgrims’ accommodation (which is non-refundable).

According to travel agents, how can they refund the money already paid to airlines, hotels and as well as to Saudi government for Umra visas to to his Umra pilgrims.

On the other hand, Saudi government allowed people from all over the world to enter their country who are having residence visas, visit visas and business visas.

“This is clearly against the fundamental rights. We are conveying our message to the Pakistani and Saudi governments for resolving their problems. Otherwise in future, travel business will collapse in Pakistan. We are the highest taxpayers in the country. And it is the responsibility of the government to resolve our problems and also discuss the issue with the Saudi government,” they added.