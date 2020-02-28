Agreement signed to set up Digital Complex in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and PSCIR Labs have signed an agreement for the establishment of Digital Complex in the provincial capital.

According to an official statement, the Complex will consist of Information Technology Park, Science & Information Technology Innovation Park, Incubation and Co-working Facilities, Data Center, Business Process Outsourcing Ready Facilities, IT & ICT Companies, Display Centers, Auditorium and other IT-related Facilities.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry signed the agreement. Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister on IT Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor on Newly Merged Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir, chief minister’s principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah, secretary IT, and MD KP IT Board also attended the event.

Addressing media persons after the signing agreement, the chief Minster stated that the initiative is a landmark achievement towards realising the digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would also be a symbol of precedence in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the lead towards digitalization and promoting entrepreneurship. He stated that the Digital Complex would attract provincial, national and international IT sector investors.