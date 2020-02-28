Cop dies in road accident

A policeman lost his life in a road accident in Qazzafi Town on Thursday. The Shah Latif police said 40-year-old Abdul Waheed, son of Allah Dar, who was posted to the Madadgar 15 police helpline, was injured critically when a speedy truck hit his motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was later transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police said they had impounded the truck; however, the driver of the truck managed to escape following the accident. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Guard kills self

A 48-year-old security guard of a private company ended his life by shooting himself in the head at a branch of a private bank in the Mehtab area.

According to Khokhrapar SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the deceased was a retired military employee and a resident of Pak Kausar Town. The family told the police that he had been disturbed for the last few days and he killed himself while on duty. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.