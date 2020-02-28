Sindh backs Centre’s plan for uniform syllabus: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Education & Professional Training Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday discussed introducing a uniform syllabus designed by the latter’s ministry all over Pakistan.

In their meeting at the CM House, the province’s chief executive said that the designing of school syllabuses had become a provincial subject after the passage of the 18th amendment.

However, he added, the federal education minister had taken an initiative with the objective of introducing a uniform syllabus all across the country. Shah assured Mahmood that his provincial government would support the plan.

The syllabus prepared by the education ministry would be taught in all public and private English-medium schools across the country. The federal minister said he had taken Wafaqul Madaris and the Ulema concerned into confidence for the registration of madrasas.

Mahmood said divisional committees under the relevant commissioners would be constituted to monitor the implementation of the federal government’s educational plan. He said the Ulema have been cooperating with the government.

The CM said the administrations of Sindh’s madrasas are supporting the government in the promotion of peace and in introducing formal education along with religious courses. Earlier, the federal education minister had held a detailed meeting with Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on the subject of introducing a uniform syllabus across the country.