Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pak Junior Int’l Tennis: Shoaib trounces Turkey’s Tuna in quarterfinal

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) remained well on course for yet another title as he breezed past Tuna Nergizoglu (Tur) in a one-sided quarterfinal in the Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior International Tennis at the PTF Tennis Complex, Wednesday.

Shoaib beat Tuna Nergizoglu (Tur) 6-2, 6-1. Top seed Muhammad Shoaib was in excellent form and won the first set at 6-2 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Tuna. He kept the same pressure in the second set and did not allow his opponent to settle down courtesy to some powerful winner down the line and cross court. He won the second set at 6-1 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 5th game.

Unseeded Kerem Ozlale (Turkey) continued his upsurge as he won his match against Birtan Duran (Tur) without any resistance with a score of 6-0, 6-2. The third quarterfinals saw 2nd seed Gokalp Ayar (Tur) beating Iustin Belea of Romania in a well-contested two-set match 6-4, 6-3. He will face Kerem Ozlale in the semi final Thursday. In the last quarterfinal Aryan Giri (Nep) proved too good for Stylianos Poutis (GRE) and won his match in straight set with a score of 6-2, 6-4 to move into the semifinal. He will face top seed Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan Wednesday.

In girls’ singles semifinals, unseeded Lyela Nilufer Elmas (Tur) upset second seed Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) in best match of the day.

Leyla won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Dorsa in which she hit one double fault. The tough fight was seen in the second set as score went up to 6-6. Both players held their respective serve. The set then was decided on tie break which was won by Lyela at 7-1.

In the second semi final top seed Ren Ke (Chn) won her match against unseeded Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) in straight set 7-5, 6-0.

In the Girls Doubles event; unseeded Babhilasha Bista (Nep)/Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) surprised top seeded pair of Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI)/Billur Gonlusen (Tur) in a thrilling and exciting three-set match.

In yet another three-set semis Lyela Nilufer Elmas (Tur)/Mina Toglukdemir won 6-3, 6-7(5) 10-7,

Results: Boys singles quarter finals: Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) bt Tuna Nergizoglu (Tur) 6-2, 6-1; Gokalp Ayar (Tur) bt Iustin Belea (ROU) 6-4, 6-3; Aryan Giri (Nep) bt Stylianos Poutis (GRE) 6-2, 6-4; Kerem Ozlale (Tur) bt Birtan Duran (Tur) 6-0, 6-2.

Girls singles semi finals: Ren Ke (Chn) bt Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 7-5, 6-0; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (Tur) bt Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) 6-4, 7-6(1).

Boys doubles semi finals: Gokalp Ayar (Tur)/Mustafa Sancaklioglu (Tur) bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak)/Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) 1-6, 6-1, 10-7; Iustin Belea (ROU)/Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Raahim Agha (GBR)/Stylianos Poutis (GRE) 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Girls doubles semi finals: Abhilasha Bista (Nep)/Neyara Weerawansa (SL) bt Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI)/Billur Gonlusen (Tur) 5-7, 7-6(5) 12-10; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (Tur)/Mina Toglukdemir (Tur) bt Sei-Ding Chai (MAS)/Ren Ke (Chn) 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-7.