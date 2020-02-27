Mobile App to curb crimes in Swabi: officials

SWABI: Police officials said on Wednesday that the recently launched helpline would help curb crimes and bridge gap between the police and public.

Talking to mediapersons, District Police Officer Imran Shahid explained how to use the App and said the police were making efforts to educate people on its use.

He said that it was easy to use technology for policing, compared to traditional ways.

“Users can also avail Police Assistance Lines service to report thefts through the App by filling in a form, while there is also a directory with contact information of police stations and police officers,” he added.

He said the App also guides users about police stations through Google Maps, adding that the nearest police station, 15 call service and all other facilities are also part of it.