Two Pak Navy officers promoted

ISLAMABAD: Two senior officers of Pakistan Navy, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has also done professional courses from United Kingdom and Philippines. Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988 and awarded Sword of Honour. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has done professional course from China. He has also attained Master’s Degree in Military Operational Research from United Kingdom.