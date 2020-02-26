‘Mugger’ held in injured condition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sachal police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect in an injured condition near Safoora Chowrangi. The suspect along with his companion was busy in looting passers-by when cops carrying out routine patrolling reached the scene and arrested him after an exchange of fire while his companion managed to flee the scene.
Man injured
A man was wounded in a firing incident in Block 22, Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors termed his condition out of danger. He was identified as 55-year-old Jalauddin, son of Khalid Khan. Police said the man suffered a bullet wound to his chest when two robbers riding a motorcycle tried to rob him and he resisted.
