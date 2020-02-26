‘Mugger’ held in injured condition

The Sachal police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect in an injured condition near Safoora Chowrangi. The suspect along with his companion was busy in looting passers-by when cops carrying out routine patrolling reached the scene and arrested him after an exchange of fire while his companion managed to flee the scene.

Man injured

A man was wounded in a firing incident in Block 22, Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors termed his condition out of danger. He was identified as 55-year-old Jalauddin, son of Khalid Khan. Police said the man suffered a bullet wound to his chest when two robbers riding a motorcycle tried to rob him and he resisted.