Squash title for GCU

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore won the Squash Championship of University Sports League (USL) 2020 held under the auspices of Higher Education Department (HED).University of Central Punjab (UCP) stood victorious in tennis. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony held at the GCU Sports ComplexIn squash final GCU team beat UCP by 2-1. In tennis UCP secured the first position while LUMS and PU stood second and third respectively.
